PM Modi’s address on coronavirus full speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations to check COVID-19. (File Photo) PM Modi’s address on coronavirus full speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations to check COVID-19. (File Photo)

PM Modi’s address on coronavirus full speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm about steps being taken against coronavirus to stem its spread. PM Modi, who has held several review meetings since last month, has stressed on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations to check COVID-19.

PM Modi has also expressed his gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating the virus, including state governments, the medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, and aviation and municipal staff.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd