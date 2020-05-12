India lockdown: When and where to watch PM Modi’s address to the nation

PM Modi address nation today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, May 12. (Source: PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, May 12. (Source: PIB)

PM Modi address nation today: On the 49th day of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today, May 12. PM Modi is likely to speak on what to expect once the third phase of lockdown expires on May 17.

This comes a day after PM Modi held a marathon six-hour meeting with chief ministers of different states and Union Territories, where he asked them to share a broad strategy on how they would want to deal with the lockdown regime in their particular states by May 15. While others wanted further easing of restrictions and more say in which districts fall under red, orange and green zones, states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal wanted the lockdown to be extended further. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

When is PM Modi going to address the nation?

PM Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, May 12.

Where to watch PM Modi’s live address?

PM Modi’s address will be telecast live on all channels of national broadcaster Doordarshan as well as aired on All India Radio. It can also be viewed on PMO India’s Twitter and Facebook handles.

The Indian Express will also run a live blog on PM Modi’s address followed by detailed explanation of the announcements made in the address.

PM Modi first addressed the nation over India’s coronavirus prepardness in March. On March 19, he proposed a one-day janata curfew to be observed on March 22. He had also urged the people to clap or beat utensils for five minutes at 5 pm as a show of respect towards the healthworkers working on the front to tackle the coronavirus. On March 24, PM Modi had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the virus. In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or flashlights on their mobile phone for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus. He spoke again on April 14 to extend the lockdown till May 3. However, the lockdown was further extended till May 17.

