PM, chief secy stress on lockdown, social distancing

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Thursday first took part in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then with the authorities of each and every district — both through video conferencing.

“The PM said as this is a harvest season, there may be some relaxation during the lockdown. But it is necessary to monitor the situation continuously and maintain social distancing as much as possible,” a senior official, who did not wish to be named, said on the meeting between Sinha and Modi. The meeting was also attended by the chief ministers of other states.

He further said, “The Prime Minister thanked all the states but warned that the global situation is not satisfactory and in our country the virus can spread further. He emphasised on minimum loss of life and focused on three things — tracing, isolation and quarantine.” The official added, “Modi also emphasised that all medical facilities should reach the grassroots level and deploy more doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for COVID-19 patients. He also talked about the need of setting up crisis management group and appointment of surveillance officers at district levels.”

After the meeting with Modi, Sinha held a meeting with all the district administration and health officials. He too focused on lockdown and social distancing. He enquired whether the isolated hospital wards for COVID-19 patients had already been readied and took account on whether at least one quarantine facility had been set up in every block.

One of the District Magistrates present in the meeting said, “The Chief Secretary repeatedly ordered us to maintain law and order and social distancing and also emphasised on the success of the lockdown. In the last meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we were asked to identify private or government hospitals that could serve as nodal and isolated wards for COVID-19 patients. Today, Sinha asked whether those centers were ready and directed us to arrange proper ICU facilities.”

The DM added, “We were asked to keep migrant labourers who came from other states in proper quarantine facilities.”

The Chief Secretary had earlier told the media that all those who were coronavirus positive did not die because of the virus. Many of them died because of other ailments.

“In Thursday’s meeting, Sinha directed us to cite the reason of death of the patients mentioned in the death certificate by doctors,” said another DM.

