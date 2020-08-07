Plasma trials didn’t show reduced mortality risk in Covid patients: AIIMS

The trial conducted on 30 patients will be evaluated further by researchers to see if any sub-group may have benefitted from it. (Source: Express Photo) The trial conducted on 30 patients will be evaluated further by researchers to see if any sub-group may have benefitted from it. (Source: Express Photo)

An interim analysis of a randomised controlled trial done at AIIMS to assess the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy suggests that it did not reduce mortality risk among Covid-19 patients. The trial conducted on 30 patients will be evaluated further by researchers to see if any sub-group may have benefitted from it. During the trial, one group of patients was given convalescent plasma therapy along with the standard supportive treatment, while the other group only received standard treatment.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said “Number of fatalities recorded in both groups was equal; there was not much clinical improvement in condition of patients. Plasma has to be tested for safety and should have sufficient antibodies to be useful to Covid patients.”

The therapy uses antibodies found in the blood of people who have recovered or convalesced to treat patients.

“It is not a magic bullet… There may be certain patients who may benefit… but it’s a work in progress… Clinical use has to be judicious, within the ambit of national guidelines,” Dr Monish Soneja, additional professor, medicine department, said at a webinar.

