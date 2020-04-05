PCI advisory against AYUSH claims of curing COVID-19

Ministry of Ayush Ministry of Ayush

The Press Council of India has issued an advisory to newspapers to not publish any advertisement for AYUSH-related claims regarding treatment of COVID-19.

“Press Council of India advises the print media to stop publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in order to prevent dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services…,” said the statement.

The advisory was based on an order of the AYUSH ministry on similar lines. The order had mentioned that “it is imperative to apply and implement various measures for maintaining public safety in all aspects and to control dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services”.

The order was marked to the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry and to the Press Council, among others.

However, on Saturday, the Railway Board issued instructions to general managers across zones regarding the “immunity boosting measures” developed by AYUSH Ministry.

The notification comes soon after Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik’s claim that ayurvedic treatment cured the UK’s Prince Charles of coronavirus was rejected by a spokesperson for Prince Charles, saying that he had “followed the medical advice of the NHS in the UK”.

