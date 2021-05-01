Over 4,000 new Covid cases in Gurgaon for 3rd day in a row; CM Khattar to monitor situation

On Friday also, 4,435 people had tested positive for the infection, while 5,042 new cases had emerged on Thursday – the district’s highest single-day spike in cases so far.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

For the third day in a row, Gurgaon recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, with 4,099 people testing positive for the infection.

On Friday also, 4,435 people had tested positive for the infection, while 5,042 new cases had emerged on Thursday – the district’s highest single-day spike in cases so far.

A total of 12 people also succumbed to the infection today, which is the district’s second highest one-day fatality. Fourteen people had succumbed on Friday.

Gurgaon now has 38,561 active Covid cases, of which 35,879 are in home isolation. A total of 2,219 people also recovered from Covid today.

Recognising this surge in the infection, the Haryana Government, on Saturday, announced that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would be “coordinating and monitoring the Covid management measures” for Gurgaon, “specially in relation to health infrastructure and availability of medicine.”

According to the health bulletin issued by the district health department, Gurgaon has so far recorded 1,27,033 Covid cases, of which 87,984 people have recovered and 488 have succumbed to the infection.