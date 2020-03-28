Odisha govt announces Rs 2,200 crore package for poor and needy as state identifies third coronavirus case

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a package of Rs 2,200 crore to support the “needy” during the lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus. (File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a package of Rs 2,200 crore to support the “needy” during the lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus. (File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a package of Rs 2,200 crore to support the “needy” during the lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus.

The CM said in a video clip, “Coronavirus is a global threat and has hit the lives and livelihood of the poor people. For the benefit of poor people, I have announced a package of Rs 2,200 crore. All the beneficiaries of the food security act will receive three months ration in advance. 94 lakh such families will also receive Rs 1,000 each and will involve (state) expenditure of Rs 940 crore”.

“The 48 lakh beneficiaries (of the state) of various social protection schemes will receive four months penion in advance. This will lead to spending of Rs 932 crore. 22 lakh construction workers will receive Rs 1,500 leading to Rs 330 crore expenditure”, Patnaik added.

Meanwhile, Odisha confirmed its third positive case of coronavirus, which has led to disruption in the functioning of the state assembly.

According to government’s coronavirus response spokesperson Subroto Bagchi, this person, aged 60, belongs to Bhubaneswar. He had stayed for a few days in Delhi earlier this month. He had also visited Haryana. He had returned to Bhubaneswar on March 10. He travelled with his wife and daughter.

“His case was confirmed positive Thursday night”, Bagchi said. “His wife, daughter and driver have been kept in isolation due to close contact with him”.

“This case indicates we may have gone to Phase III, which is community transmission”, Bagchi said.

Commenting on the case, State Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patra said, “We received news last night that one of our employees in Vidhan Sabha had come in contact with the third case. Therefore, all Vidhan Sabha staff need to be quarantined and the building needs to be disinfected”.

