Nudged for not ‘utilising lockdown period’, Railways ministry identifies 19 areas for critical policy intervention

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Less than a day after Railway minister Piyush Goyal “pointed out” to the senior management of the national transporter that they were not utilising the period of the lockdown well enough for long-term planning, the ministry promptly identified 19 areas to work on for critical policy intervention Friday.

It includes increasing speeds of trains and the tracks’ ability to handle higher speeds, reducing the trains’ turnaround time, identifying more items to carry as freight, use of artificial intelligence, increased surveillance of its operations through CCTV and the like.

“Ministry of Railways has identified following items which may be acted upon by the Nodal Officers during the lockdown period. Necessary support and coordination will be provided by the coordinating officers,” the letter from the ministry says.

Top of the list is zero-based timetabling of the railway operations. Major routes of New Delhi-Chennai, New Delhi-Mumbai, New Delhi-Howrah; Howrah-Mumbai; and Chennai-Howrah is likely to be taken up in the first phase of this execise.

This item, supposedly in the making for a few years now, roughly involves scientifically identifying the need for each train on a route and justifying the existence of every train added to the system based on pre-set operational principals. This is meant to increase efficiency of the network and services.

The list also includes increasing average speed of trains by upgrading sectional speed on the network. “Process the documentation work for planned upgrade of sectional speeds and loop line speeds where physical work is either completed or likely to be completed shortly. List the Sections pending inspection or approval by Commissioner of Railway Safety,” the instruction document says.

How much time a train, after reaching its destination, takes to be ready for the next journey after completing its maintenance/washing/cleaning etc is also high on the agenda. Currently, trains are given about six hours in their home bases to turn around for the next journey. From the first day of assuming office, Goyal has been indicating that there was a scientific need to review this time realistically and bring it down with efficiency. The Railway bureaucracy had been dragging its feet on this, it is learnt.

An item of planning involves looking at international best practices to review the periodic maintenance schedule of the rolling stock—when engines, coaches and other such assets should be overhauled, rehabilitated or scrapped.

One of the tasks that policymakers in the national transporter will work on is to try and wean back freight traffic from the road sector, and identify commodities for that, as per the list.

The document also lists places in the railway system which, under CCTV surveillance, should be monitored at all levels from the common software platform called Rail Drishti. “Workshops, hospitals, coaching depots, pit lines, loading points, train examination points, ballast depots, stations, production units, offices, bridges, traction assets, relay rooms,” it enlists.

Running of more time-tabled parcel trains and preparing a plan for the government’s Kisan Rail scheme is also on the cards.

“A lot of these items were on the minister’s wishlist since the time he took charge. Quite a few of them are new. Railways had been dragging its feet to carry them out. We have been told that since passenger trains are not running, top-level policymakers could use this opportunity to put our minds together into these items,” said a senior official. The Indian Express had on Friday reported that Goyal had communicated this to the Railway top brass.

Each item is marked to Railway Board Members concerned, General Managers and top executives of relevant verticals.

As part of this exercise, Railways is also supposed to work out reducing its fuel cost, review procurement of wagons, and review the Railway Act with respect to monetization/utilization of railway land.

