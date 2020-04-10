Not wearing masks increases transmission risk from asymptomatic carriers by 35 per cent: Review

Cloth masks reduce the risk of transmission by 50 per cent and surgical masks by 80 per cent, according to Dr Salvi. (File) Cloth masks reduce the risk of transmission by 50 per cent and surgical masks by 80 per cent, according to Dr Salvi. (File)

Without masks, the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission increases by 35 per cent from asymptomatic carriers, according to a review by Dr Sundeep Salvi, an expert on the Centre’s Air Pollution Monitoring and Control Committee and director of the Pulmocare Research and Care Foundation.

Cloth masks reduce the risk of transmission by 50 per cent and surgical masks by 80 per cent, according to Dr Salvi.

In a review on different types of masks, he said masks are meant more to prevent transmission than protection in the community.

The review has been put up on the Association of Physicians of India website. According to it, hand washing alone was shown to reduce the risk of SARS virus transmission by 55 per cent, wearing a mask by 68 per cent and hand-washing, wearing a mask, gloves and a protective gear, all these steps taken collectively, by 91 per cent. Wearing a mask is therefore a very important mode of preventing the aerosol spread of COVID-19.

There is now a growing body of evidence to suggest that asymptomatic transmission occurs in the community. Infected people can shed the virus via aerosol droplets even two-and-a-half days before they start developing symptoms.

A risk-assessment model for an influenza epidemic demonstrated that if people do not wear masks, nearly 35 per cent of people will catch the infection, if 50 per cent of people wear a mask, and if the efficacy of the mask is 50 per cent, the prevalence of infection will reduce by 50 per cent, and if 80 per cent of people wear masks and adhere to it, the risk of transmission will be negligible, said Dr Salvi.

He said the review was aimed to inform the community about the different types of masks available, who should wear which mask and the latest information that is available on the role of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

A dust mask is a flexible and disposable mask made of paper pad. It is worn for comfort against non-toxic dust generated by house dusting and such activities, but this mask does not offer any protection against COVID-19 and should not be used, said Dr Salvi. The single- layer face mask is made up of a single layer of non-woven fabric and is generally used in the food processing industry. It offers no protection against coronavirus and is not recommended for use, he added. The surgical mask is made up three layers. Surgical masks are intended to be used only once and then safely disposed of.

Respirator masks were developed to reduce exposure to fine particulate matter pollutants, but they were modified later to cover harmful gases and volatile oils. N95 and similar masks are efficient in protecting the wearer against viruses, but they are not meant for routine household use or while travelling outside. They are mainly meant for healthcare providers who come in close contact with the COVID-19 patients.

N95 masks are expensive, not easily available and are largely meant for frontline healthcare providers. For the vast majority of people in the community, especially from developing countries, there is a need for a cheap, easily available, washable and reusable masks. Cloth masks seem to fulfill these criteria.

However, a cloth mask is not recommended for use by any healthcare worker in a hospital setting. A three-layered surgical mask is the ideal mask for the common man to wear, but these are usually either not affordable (because they can be worn only once and during a day you may need to wear several of these) or are not available. A three-layered cotton mask is a reasonable alternative, although it is not as effective, said Dr Salvi.

