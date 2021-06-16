‘Not enough stock’ of Covaxin stock for second dose in Gujarat cities

Covid-19 vaccination drive held at a primary school in Pipan village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The shortage of Covaxin across the country has triggered concern among those who are due for their second dose after receiving the first jab in the second week of May in most cities of Gujarat.

While the Surat and Rajkot Municipal Corporations have begun administering the second dose of Covaxin in staggered numbers, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is waiting for “sufficient stock” to kick off the vaccination drive for those in need of second dose.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) claimed it had sufficient stock of Covaxin on Wednesday. The city has been administering Covaxin for the second dose beneficiaries since June 9 and has covered a total of 8,000 recipients out of 25,000 who took the first dose and has a stock of 1,800 doses.

A civic official said, “We initially got 25,000 doses of Covaxin to administer first dose to beneficiaries in May. We started administering the second dose from June 9 at five vaccination centres and have covered around 8,000 beneficiaries. As of today, we are running only one centre at our West Zone office to administer second dose…”

The official added that it is also administering Covaxin as first dose for those in need. “As of now, we have stock of 1,800 doses of Covaxin. We have not received the supply for the past one week but it is expected within a few days.”

Officials of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said that the authorities are administering 1,000 doses of Covaxin daily to beneficiaries who are due for their second dose.

“A total of 1.35 lakh persons received Covxain in the first round, of which 95,000 people got the second dose. We are giving more importance to the use of Covishield as the first dose,” an official said.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), which administered 42000 Covaxin doses, however, is awaiting sufficient stock to begin the process, the window for which opened June 8.

Medical officer for Health, VMC, Dr Devesh Patel, told this newspaper, “We had asked the government to give us sufficient doses for the second round of 42,000 persons. But we received very few doses and for the past 10 days, the stock has not come by. If we begin administering the stock that we have, it will lead to chaos at the vaccination centres as appointment is not mandatory for second dose. We are well within the window period and are expecting the government to procure sufficient stock over the next few days.”