Noida administration clarifies: Maids, drivers can work in non-containment zones, RWAs can’t stop

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Wednesday clarified that the entry of domestic maids, drivers, and service personnel will be permitted in non-containment zones during lockdown 4.0. The statement comes in response to resident welfare associations (RWAs) restricting the entry of domestic workers.

In a press release, the administration said entry of such personnel will be permitted in the non-containment zones given the consent of both the house resident and service personnel.

The statement further said that the RWA’s can only impose restrictions to the extent of enforcing guidelines of compulsory wearing face cover, compulsory sanitisation, thermal screening, and precautionary measures to ensure personal hygiene. The RWA’s can also set up an internal system to regulate number of people who can enter the lift.

The national guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have made it clear that there would be free movement of people in all zones, barring containment zones, between 7 am and 7 pm. However, public transport for this movement would not ply in the Red and Orange Zones.

Earlier in the day, the administration issued new guidelines for lockdown 4.0, maintaining its stand on the restriction of movement between Delhi and Noida.

As per the guidelines, a Noida resident can have two persons besides the driver in a private vehicle. In a three-wheeler public transport, only two persons besides the driver to be allowed as per the order.

In a meeting held with the trader associations, the administration and shop owners came to a mutual agreement of opening 50 per cent market on one day and the rest of the shops the following day. The shop owners decided to “self regulate” as adjacent shops will be open on alternate days. The weekly bazaars have not been given permission and the shops will have to close by 7 pm.

In accordance with the Centre’s guidelines, schools, malls, cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms shall remain closed. Restaurants have been allowed to function only if they provide takeaway or home delivery services. Religious, social, cultural and political gatherings will continue to remain. The administration, on the lines of the state government order, has allowed opening of sports stadiums without any spectators present inside.

Inter-state travel through buses shall not be allowed and the state government will issue specific guidelines for the same, the lockdown order said.

