No mandate to house labour on premises of firms producing essential goods: Punjab govt

Punjab Home department Wednesday clarified that the state government does not mandate provision for stay of labour in the premises of an industrial unit if the same is engaged in the manufacture of essential goods.

In a letter to administrative secretaries, heads of the departments, the Director General of Police and top administrative and police officials in the field, Home department “reiterated that the manufacture, transportation and supply of essential commodities has to be ensured by all concerned”.

“It is seen that some districts are insisting that the operations of the industrial units manufacturing essential goods will be allowed subject to the condition that the labour will have to be housed in the premises of the industrial unit itself. It is clarified that the state government does not mandate provision for stay of labour in the premises of an industrial unit if the same is engaged in the manufacture of essential goods,” read the correspondence by Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra.

It further read, “Perhaps, confusion has arisen on account of separate instructions of Industries Department allowing all industrial units to open and start operations provided these industrial units had adequate arrangements for having the labour in the premises”.

