No case yet, Assam to convert stadium into quarantine facility

"A large quarantine centre will be established at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati with capacity for about 700 people. This morning visited the site to take stock of preparedness and the facility. It shall be ready in a week's time," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday.

The Assam government is converting a stadium into a quarantine facility and also preparing to ready final-year medical and nursing students in the state to join the healthcare providers in case of a coronavirus outbreak in the state.



Speaking to reporters, Sarma explained that if any positive case of COVID-19 infection is reported in a family, other members of the family will be brought to the Sarusajai quarantine centre.

He added that the state government has prepared a module to train final-year MBBS students in the state’s medical colleges as well as final-year nursing students to increase the number of healthcare providers.

Assam has not reported any case of COVID-19 infection so far but the government is strengthening its healthcare infrastructure to deal with any emerging situation.

The Assam health minister also tweeted that he has held discussions with owners of private hospitals in Guwahati about the ways in which they “can share burden along with govt hospitals”.

“I suggested that while govt hospital can be restricted for #Covid patients, regular patients can be sent to them for which we reimburse. Hopeful something will work out,” he tweeted.

