Nizamuddin powers Delhi spread, all but 3 of 32 new cases attended gathering

Policmen on duty near Markaz Nizamuddin. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Policmen on duty near Markaz Nizamuddin. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Of the 32 new COVID-19 cases that were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, 29 are members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

So far, 53 members of the outfit, who were part of a congregation at the Markaz Nizamuddin last month, have tested positive in Delhi. The total number of confirmed cases of the infection in the national capital rose to 152 on Wednesday.

Nizamuddin West is among the 10 COVID-19 hotspots identified by the Centre across the country.

All through Tuesday and until 4 am on Wednesday, occupants of the Markaz were evacuated in batches. “After a long operation lasting 36 hours, the whole Markaz building was emptied. 2,361 people were evacuated, of whom 617 (who are symptomatic) were sent to hospitals and the rest were sent to quarantine centres (in Narela and West Delhi’s Bakkarwala). Medical staff, administration, police, DTC staff put their lives in danger but worked together. I salute them,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

The Health Department has traced over 100 people living in areas near Nizamuddin West. They were shortlisted after the department analysed the movement of visitors over the last few days. “This is a precautionary measure to ensure there is no more transmission in the area. We have identified all places close to the Markaz. We are checking if they have developed any symptoms or have been in contact with any of the visitors. Officials in the area are making regular phone calls and visits,” a senior Health officer said.

Of the 29 new cases from the Markaz, 28 are admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. On Tuesday night, a 64-year-old from Malaysia who was brought from the Markaz to the hospital died after a cardiac arrest. The man tested negative for the virus, and the hospital is coordinating with the Malaysian Embassy on the next course of action.

Several mosques in Old Delhi are also being checked by health officers as a preventive measure, to ensure no foreign nationals or large gatherings are present. “At present, the situation in Delhi seems to be contained. But we need to focus on this case as the numbers are rising across the country,” the officer said.

