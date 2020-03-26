Lockdown relief: Cash transfers to over 8 crore farmers, increase in MREGA wages

While addressing the media, Sitharaman said an installment of Rs 2,000 will be transferred in the first week of April to 8.69 crore farmers who are facing a financial ruin amid the lockdown. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) While addressing the media, Sitharaman said an installment of Rs 2,000 will be transferred in the first week of April to 8.69 crore farmers who are facing a financial ruin amid the lockdown. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

In a slew of economic measures taken due to the 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced direct cash transfers for over 8.5 crore farmers while an increase of Rs 2,000 per MGNREGA worker on an average to ease the distress.

While addressing the media, Sitharaman said an installment of Rs 2,000 will be transferred in the first week of April to 8.69 crore farmers who are facing a financial ruin amid the lockdown.

Besides farmers and MGNREGA workers, widows, pensioners and divyangs (disabled) will also be covered under this measure. It will also include those Jan Dhan Yojna account holders, those entitled to Ujjwala scheme, self help group women dealing with DDU (Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana) livelihood missions, EPFO organised workers, construction workers and district mineral workers.

Besides farmers and MGNREGA workers, widows, pensioners and divyangs (disabled) will also be covered under this measure. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) Besides farmers and MGNREGA workers, widows, pensioners and divyangs (disabled) will also be covered under this measure. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

“At least 80 crore people will be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna, for the next three months. Also, 5kg of rice or wheat will be handed over to each person in addition to the already allotted 5 kg. One kg of pulses (according to regional preference) will also be distributed,” Sitharaman announced.

“Twenty crore Jan Dhan women account holders have also been covered: An ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 per month for the next three months will be given,” she added.

To ensure that BPL families do not run short of cooking mediums, the Union minister announced free cylinders for three months to nearly 8.3 crore families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

“Self-help women groups (7 crore houses holds covered) have been taken care of while collateral-free loans have been doubled to Rs 20 lakh, to increase the amount of money in hand,” Sitharaman said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd