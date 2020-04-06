NGOs, politicos distribute essential items in slum areas

Social worker Kunal Sarmarkar said they have so far distributed around 3,000 packets of essential commodities in Bandra East area. (Representational image) (PTI) Social worker Kunal Sarmarkar said they have so far distributed around 3,000 packets of essential commodities in Bandra East area. (Representational image) (PTI)

In a move aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, some city-based NGOs and political leaders have started free distribution of essential items to people, particularly those residing in slum pockets.

They are distributing packets containing food grains and other essential items to residents of different localities and urging citizens to strictly follow the lockdown and not venture out of their homes.

Social worker Kunal Sarmarkar said they have so far distributed around 3,000 packets of essential commodities in Bandra East area. “We are carrying out the distribution while taking due precautionary measures. Earlier, we planned to set up a distribution centre at a ground, but later decided not to do so considering the need for social distancing. Hence, we are making door-to-door distribution”, he said.

Sarmarkar said they are also urging residents of slum areas not to step out of their homes during the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Former Congress corporator Masood Ansari said they will distribute around 1,500 packets to families facing problems in getting the essential food items.

“We will cover most slum pockets in Santacruz East like Kalina, Shastri Nagar, Kalina village and other adjoining areas”, Ansari said.

Another social worker Azmat Khan said they are going door-to-door in the housing societies and distributing the essential commodities to people who live alone and senior citizens.

