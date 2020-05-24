With dipping cases and deaths, Covid-19 hotspot New York turns the corner

Hospital workers move a Covid-19 patient outside the Montefiore Medical Center Moses Campus in New York City. (File) Hospital workers move a Covid-19 patient outside the Montefiore Medical Center Moses Campus in New York City. (File)

New York, one of the Covid-19 hotspots, saw the number of deaths dipping below 100 for the first time since March 24. On Saturday, New York reported 84 deaths in the last 24 hours, in what Governor Andrew Cuomo described as a “critical benchmark”.

So far, New York has reported 3,55,500 cases and 24,100 deaths as per data from John Hopkins University.

The death toll had peaked at 799 on April 8. Moreover, the death rate has also not climbed over 6.7 per cent since May 10. Even on Thursday and Friday, the toll was 109 and 105 respectively.

An analysis of the data shows that since May 10, the death toll in New York has surpassed 200 only twice — May 12 (300 deaths) and May 15 (400 deaths). This is a far cry from the depressing numbers that emerged from New York in April, when the state was seeing 800-900 fatalities daily.

New York became the epicentre of the novel coronavirus in the United States as the pandemic continued to escalate in March and April. The US continues to reel under the impact of the pandemic, with 1,622,990 cases, including 96,046 deaths.

Besides, the number of daily Covid-19 cases has also shown a downward trend. This month, after witnessing the largest single-day spike in cases on May 10 at 5,600, the daily rise in infections from then has not 2,500. In fact, the week from May 15-May 21 has seen 1700 average daily rise in cases.

In Western New York, the number of hospitalisations has decreased for three days straight, down to 177 on Friday, according to the state’s data.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “84 deaths is still a tragedy, but the fact its down as low as it is is still good news. In my head, I was always looking to get under 100. For me, it’s just a sign that we’re making real progress.”

With New York easing the state’s ban on gatherings in time for the Memorial Day weekend, the Governor has announced reopening of the Mid-Hudson region and Long Island.

Late Friday, Cuomo signed an order allowing people to assemble in groups of as many as 10 as long as they stay at least 6 feet from other people and wear masks.

