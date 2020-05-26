Nepali citizens coming from India spreading virus: PM Oli

Nepalese army soldiers wearing face mask wait for their president for a guard of honor at parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal (AP) Nepalese army soldiers wearing face mask wait for their president for a guard of honor at parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal (AP)

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli on Monday said World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines regarding the mandatory testing of those crossing international boundaries have been violated, with citizens crossing over from India spreading the virus.

A large number of Nepalis — their numbers are not yet known officially — have sneaked into Nepal, in groups or alone, in defiance of the government’s blanket order that no Nepali was allowed to enter the country during the nationwide lockdown in place since March 24.

Many of these were migrant labours living in India.

In an address to the nation, which was telecast live, Oli Monday said Nepalis from India have entered the country without following the WHO guidelines, “thus spreading the epidemic”.

Oli said as per the advice of the experts Nepal would be extending the testing facility, covering at least two per cent of the total population, along with proper quarantine arrangements for the needy.

The Prime Minister also said that he had spoken to many head of the states and governments , and they had assured him that Nepalis in those countries would be taken care of. “The government is making necessary arrangements to facilitate their return back home,” he said.

Last week, Oli had sparked controversy at home and in India for stating in parliament that the “Indian virus” was “more lethal” than the one from China and other countries affected by Covid-19.

