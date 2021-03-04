Need sense of urgency: Delhi HC asks Centre to inoculate citizens first instead of exporting Covid vaccines

The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre for exporting Covid-19 vaccines instead of vaccinating the country’s citizens on a priority basis and demanded a “sense of urgency” in the matter.

Making its observation on the matter, the high court said that Covid-19 vaccines are being donated and sold to foreign countries, while the people of India are still to get vaccinated against the virus.

The high court further questioned the Centre’s rationale behind keeping strict control over class of persons being vaccinated against COVID-19 currently.

The observation comes as Phase 2 of the inoculation drive entered its fourth day today with persons above the age of 60 and those between the age group of 45-60 with comorbidities getting the Covaxin jab.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the two institutes– Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — have more capacity to provide the vaccines but it seems that they are not exploiting it fully.

“We are not utilising it fully. We are either donating it to foreign countries or selling it to foreign countries and are not vaccinating our own people. So there has to be that sense of responsibility and urgency,” the bench said.

It also asked the Delhi government to carry out inspection of medical facilities available in court complexes here and to report if COVID-19 vaccination centres could be set up there.

The high court was hearing a PIL initiated by it to examine the demand of Bar Council of Delhi to declare all people associated with the judicial functioning, including judges, court staff and lawyers as ‘frontline workers’ so that they could receive COVID-19 vaccination on priority and without limitations of their age or physical condition.

India has recorded a total of 242 cases of the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the novel coronavirus infection, the Government said on Thursday. With 17,407 new Covid-19 cases and 89 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the country’s overall caseload rose to 1,11,56,923, while its death toll surged to 1,57,435.

(With PTI inputs)