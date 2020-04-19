NDMC chief civil engineer positive for COVID-19

The source of infection is being traced. (Representational Image) The source of infection is being traced. (Representational Image)

A chief civil engineer at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, after he started showing symptoms of dry cough a few days ago.

The Council tweeted, “One NDMC engineer has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing as per protocol is being done and necessary action would be taken. NDMC is disinfecting his office and the entire building.”

The 56-year-old official was tested at RML Hospital on April 16. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said: “I have no history of foreign travel.”

The source of infection is being traced. An official at the public health department said, “He was overseeing shifting of Tablighi Jamaat members to the Bakkarwala flats for quarantine; it’s possible he contracted it then.”

A senior official at the civil engineering department said, “He went to Bakkarwala twice.”

Another official at the department said, “For the last 15 days, we have had minimum attendance in office. We spoke to him on the phone 10 days ago. He last went to office on April 15.” An engineer added, “He’s been under home quarantine for the past few days.”

Officials began identifying and quarantining families of NDMC officials on Saturday evening. An information officer at the Council said, “He was the maintenance officer for schools where ration is being given out, and visited there. He also visited night shelters for police, paramilitary and paramedics and met many contractors as well.”

From April 20, staff were to rejoin work at the NDMC Palika Kendra in Connaught Place as per a roster, with half of them coming in on alternate days. “The building is being sanitised but everyone is worried as he used the general staff lifts as well,” said the officer.

