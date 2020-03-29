PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’: Apologise for harsh steps, but they were needed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the prevailing situation due to coronavirus in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ program. (File PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the prevailing situation due to coronavirus in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ program. (File PTI Photo)

In his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday apologised for the unprecedented 21-day nationwide lockdown saying harsh steps had to be taken to curb the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease from spreading in the country.

“The fight against coronavirus is unprecedented, therefore we had to take unprecedented and harsh decisions. I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle,” he said.

“The battle against COVID-19 is a tough one and it did require such harsh decisions. It is important to keep the people of India safe,” he added.

He also praised bank employees, grocers, e-commerce delivery personnel, and IT people who are working during the lockdown.

Talking about the importance of social distancing, PM Modi said that social distancing does not mean less social interaction. “Social distancing is the first step to fight coronavirus, but it doesn’t mean that we reduce social interaction. We need to be sensitive and understanding. Increase social distancing but reduce emotional distancing,” he said.

Answering a question on how the prime minister stays fit during the lockdown, PM Modi said he will put up some workout and yoga videos on social media.

He also urged people to take up old hobbies such as gardening, music during lockdown to deal with the isolation.

Meanwhile, talking to two survivors of the coronavirus infection, PM Modi urged them to share their experiences with the world outside through videos and audios so that people know how to take care of themselves.

He also spoke to two doctors, one from Delhi and other from Pune, about how they build up the morale of their patients who feel scared after testing positive for the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd