When is PM Modi’s address to the nation?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm amid the ongoing coronavirus scare in the country. The prime minister will talk about the issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

The move was announced after a high-level review meeting chaired by him on Wednesday. In the meeting, PM Modi emphasised on engaging with the citizens to chalk out a mechanism to fight the virus.

He also lauded the doctors and medical staff working at the forefront of combating the virus.

PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2020

On Wednesday, the number of positive cases rose to 151, out of which there are 134 active cases. Till now, three people have died due to the virus, while 14 people have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS) and all institutions of higher education to postpone ongoing examinations for ten days. Following the order, CBSE has postponed board examinations scheduled between March 19 and 31.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), too, put the JEE (Main), scheduled to be held on April 5, 7,8 and 9, on hold. “We will announce fresh dates soon,” NTA Chief Vineet Joshi told The Indian Express.

The HRD Ministry has also requested state governments to reschedule the ongoing state board examinations for Class X and XII students.

In an interview to The Indian Express, WHO country representative Dr Henk Bekedam said, “I understand that India is already considering increasing the scope to include atypical pneumonia patients, people showing signs of severe acute respiratory infection. This is something similar to what was done at the time of SARS.” Dr Bekedam served in China at the time of SARS in 2003.

