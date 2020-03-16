PM Modi interacts with people on coronavirus, announces ‘COVID-19 solution challenge’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with people on their experience tackling the coronavirus scare on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with people on their experience tackling the coronavirus scare on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday took to Twitter to interact with people on their experiences and preventive measures being taken on coronavirus while launching a “COVID-19 Solution Challenge” to find a “technology-driven” remedy for the pandemic. The winner will get Rs 1 lakh as prize money.

“Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Replying to a Twitter user who said he had cancelled all meetings and let his employees work from home, PM Modi said, “A wise call. Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps.” Follow Coronavirus LIVE Updates here

A user shared that he has quarantined himself after he returned from Singapore recently. In reply, PM Modi said, “At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread. No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy.”

A journalist said a person he knew was on a Shatabdi train with a coronavirus-infected person who had ran away from Bengaluru and he got a message to get tested immediately. “Responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19. I am sure our citizens will not do anything that puts the lives of others in danger,” PM Modi said.

Responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19. I am sure our citizens will not do any thing that puts the lives of others in danger. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/HVkdLKPpkS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

PM Modi said that responsible citizens could add great strength to the fight against COVID-19. “I am sure our citizens will not do anything that puts the lives of others in danger,” he said.

The PM also praised the medical fraternity for their effort in fighting the pandemic. “Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution,” he said in reply to a tweet.

Rs 1 lakh challenge to fight COVID-19

Throwing open a challenge to find a technology-driven solution to coronavirus, PM Modi tweeted, “Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many.”

According to the details given on the Government of India website, the challenge is open for individuals and start-ups alike. While the winner will get Rs 1 lakh, the second and third prize winners will get Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The last date to send the entries is March 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd