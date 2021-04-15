Nagpur: New Covid ward with 60 beds inaugurated, will soon have 200 beds

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others after inugurating a 200-bed COVID-19 Care Centre at National Cancer Institute (NCI), in Nagpur, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A new Covid ward was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Nagpur on Thursday. NCI is a dedicated cancer hospital run by Dr Aabaji Thatte Sewa Aur Anusandhan Sanstha, a trust operated by RSS volunteers.

“The Covid-19 situation is very grim and the Covid ward at NCI will help mitigate the critical bed availability situation in the city to a great extent,” said Gadkari.

On Thursday, 60 beds were made available at the facility for needy patients. “The number will go up to 200 in a week’s time,” said Gadkari. He also said that 300 beds will be added to the Covid ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the near future.

Gadkari said he had written to Sun Pharma for supply of 5,000 remdesivir injections, of which 3,000 had reached the city a couple of days ago and were being routed through the Collector’s office to the destinations. “Remdesivir supply will ease up in the near future, with the government giving permission to seven-odd companies for licenced production. Currently, only four companies are producing it in the country,” said Gadkari.

Inauguration of #COVID19 care center at NCI, Nagpur pic.twitter.com/rFM51eVP0n — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 15, 2021

He exhorted NCI authorities to set up their own oxygen plant and help augment oxygen supply for others too.

Speaking on the occasion, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Covid ward at NCI is an attempt to support the government’s effort to fight the pandemic. It is noteworthy that the ward has been opened in a hospital dedicated for cancer treatment.”

Also Read | Congress leader criticises MVA govt for ‘failure’ to set up Covid hospital in Nagpur

He added, “The Covid hospital at NCI will have 30 ventilators and 20 ICU beds over the next 10 days.” He also thanked Gadkari for taking the lead in augmenting oxygen supply through steel manufacturing units. “Oxygen supply will increase substantially over the next 3-4 days,” Fadnavis said.

He also said that the RSS’ service-oriented fronts and BJP’s doctors’ front will together lead efforts to counsel the “panic-stricken Covid-affected people, who lose their nerve after getting the disease”. “They will be counselled to understand that the disease can be fully cured and there is no reason to panic,” he said.

Nagpur has 6,487 beds, including those at private and government facilities. They include 510 ventilated beds and 1,755 ICU beds.

Over the last many days, Covid-19 patients have been finding it difficult to get beds in the city, with many patients preferring to go out of the city to other places in the region for treatment.