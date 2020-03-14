Nagpur: Four suspected coronavirus patients flee hospital

They were traced on Saturday morning at their homes and were asked to return to the hospital. They hadn’t reported back. (Representational Image) They were traced on Saturday morning at their homes and were asked to return to the hospital. They hadn’t reported back. (Representational Image)

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus, four suspected patients from Nagpur allegedly left for their homes on Friday night despite being told by doctors at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) to stay admitted till results of their test are received.

They were traced on Saturday morning at their homes and were asked to return to the hospital. They hadn’t reported back.

“Two men and two women had come to us on their own volition on Friday. Three of them reportedly had come in contact with the first positive patient detected in the city. One of them is a 19-year-old boy, who studies with the son of the man. We had taken their throat swabs yesterday but their results were expected on Saturday. So, we asked them to stay back at the hospital until the reports are received. But despite our best efforts, they left the hospital around 10.30 pm,” IGGMC Dean Ajay Keoliya told The Indian Express.

Asked if they had any symptoms, Keoliya denied and said there were no symptoms.

However, as the news spread, the police and the civil administration swung into action and traced them to their homes. “They have been asked to come back to the hospital. They are expected to be here anytime now,” Keoliya added. He further said that their test reports were expected by 2 pm.

