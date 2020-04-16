Mumbai: Six BEST staffers put on quarantine as conductor tests positive

Manoj Varade, BEST public relations officer, said, “The conductor has himself declared that he is coronavirus positive, but we are yet to receive his test report.” (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran) Manoj Varade, BEST public relations officer, said, “The conductor has himself declared that he is coronavirus positive, but we are yet to receive his test report.” (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Six BEST employees have been put on home quarantine after a bus conductor, attached with the Goregaon depot, tested positive for coronavirus recently, officials said Thursday.

The man had developed a cough and cold and was subsequently admitted at a hospital in Bhayander. He tested positive for the virus on April 13.

“After his results came positive on April 13, six other staff members, who came in his contact, have been home quarantined,” a senior official from BEST said. Earlier, a foreman with the electricity department had succumbed after he tested positive for the virus Tuesday. The employee was also suffering from renal diseases.

Manoj Varade, BEST public relations officer, said, “The conductor has himself declared that he is coronavirus positive, but we are yet to receive his test report.”

Meanwhile, another conductor from the same depot has been put on home quarantine after a member of his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His test results are still awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd