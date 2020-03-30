Mumbai: Man held for spreading military deployment rumour

“We arrested Punjabi from Bhendi Bazar area under section 188 of the IPC as well as provisions of the Disaster Management Act. He was later released on bail,” said Senior Inspector Sanjeev Bhole of JJ Marg police station. (Representational Image) “We arrested Punjabi from Bhendi Bazar area under section 188 of the IPC as well as provisions of the Disaster Management Act. He was later released on bail,” said Senior Inspector Sanjeev Bhole of JJ Marg police station. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Byculla in Mumbai on Monday for allegedly circulating a message on WhatsApp that the military had been deployed in some parts of the locality to enforce the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak with the mandate to “fire to control mobs”.

Sohail Salim Punjabi’s message read “Mumbai’s Null Bazar, Bhendi Bazar, Dongri, Madanpura, Kala Pani, Sat Rasta area is uncontrollable by Police, Hence Military has been called. They will use force, lathi charge as well as firing to controll Mob”.

“We arrested Punjabi from Bhendi Bazar area under section 188 of the IPC as well as provisions of the Disaster Management Act. He was later released on bail,” said Senior Inspector Sanjeev Bhole of JJ Marg police station.

