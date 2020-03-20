In Mumbai’s lifeline on tracks, fears of a sitting duck

Despite calls and suggestions for the train network to be shut down to check against a possible large-scale spread of the virus, the Maharashtra government has been reluctant to do so considering the livelihoods it sustains. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) Despite calls and suggestions for the train network to be shut down to check against a possible large-scale spread of the virus, the Maharashtra government has been reluctant to do so considering the livelihoods it sustains. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Every morning, Sushil Tambe leaves his home at 4.45 am to get to Panvel station, 4 km away, to catch the 5.05 am ‘CSMT Slow’ train. That will take him to Bhandup at 6.30 am where he works as a safai karamchari for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He and other safai karmacharis have been warned against taking any leave from work as the BMC is summoning all the resources it has in its fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai.

Ironically, what brings Tambe to work to fight the virus could itself become the problem, officials fear.

Every day, Mumbai’s suburban train network, known as the locals, transports 7.8 million passengers, taking them to their workplaces and back. Operated by the Western Railways and Central Railways, these trains have arguably the highest passenger density for any urban railway system in the world. Which is also what makes the trains a “sitting duck” in this season of coronavirus infections.

But despite calls and suggestions for the train network to be shut down to check against a possible large-scale spread of the virus, the Maharashtra government has been reluctant to do so considering the livelihoods it sustains.

Over the last few days, fears of the virus have led to crowds at stations thinning out. From nearly 55 lakh who travelled on Western Railway trains on March 11, the number dropped to under 30 lakh on March 18. Similarly, Central Railway’s passengers dropped from 67 lakh to 32 lakh in that period.

However, for many like Tambe, staying at home is not an option.

“If there are no trains, I will not be able to get to work. Riding close to 50 km to my office on a motorcycle is not an option,” he said.

This is the economic imperative officials are up against as they plan for what could lie ahead.

Calling the suburban network a “sitting duck” for the spread of coronavirus infections, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railway, said “even if a single COVID-19 positive person travels on a local”, it could potentially threaten the entire system.

However, shutting down the network is easier said than done, he said. “The importance of the suburban rail is known to all. Had it not been important, it would have been shut long ago. The call to shut it down can only be taken by the state government and the Ministry of Railways,” he said.

With Maharashtra recording 48 cases of COVID-19 infections and a death so far, the government has advised people to stay at home and urged transport agencies to reduce their crowd by around 50%.

Railway officials, however, said there are no plans to reduce the number of trains — let alone shut the system — since that would lead to overcrowding. While Central Railway runs 1,774 daily services across Central, Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines, Western Railway has 1,367 daily services.

Milind Ranade, general secretary of Kachra Vahatuk Shramik Sangh, an association of sanitation workers, said the locals can be shut only if the government ensures that the thousands who depend on them will not lose their jobs for remaining absent from work.

“At least 5,000 safai karamcharis who live in far-flung suburbs will not be able to report to work if the local trains shut down,” Ranade said.

GVL Satyakumar, DRM, Western Railway, said that they have stepped up their vigil against the virus after people under quarantine when spotted on trains. On Thursday, 17 people were deboarded from three trains and on Wednesday, four people from Palghar station as all of them had ‘home quarantine’ stamped on their hands.

“We are tightening our access to the station by briefing our staff at Borivali, Andheri, Bandra and Mumbai Central to keep a lookout for passengers coming from the airport,” he said.

The railways have also stepped up their efforts to decongest the stations and increased the fare of the platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50. Central Railway has also decided to use CCTVs to identify areas where overcrowding may be occurring on platforms to ensure that the crowd is dispersed.

