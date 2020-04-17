Toll closer to 200, cases drop by 47% over 2 days in Mumbai

Across Maharashtra, the COVID-19 count reached 3,202 with 286 new cases on Thursday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Across Maharashtra, the COVID-19 count reached 3,202 with 286 new cases on Thursday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

With testing criteria modified to test only symptomatic people, the BMC Thursday registered a further reduction in fresh cases, with 107 testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, a drop from 140 on Wednesday and 204 on Tuesday. In two days, the cases have dropped by 47.5 per cent. Across Maharashtra, the COVID-19 count reached 3,202 with 286 new cases on Thursday.

At least seven people died in the state, of them four were from Pune and three from Mumbai. BMC officials said one person suffered from both comorbidity and age-related issues, one from just co-morbidity problems and one was a senior citizen. While the reported deaths have considerably reduced in Mumbai in last two days owing to BMC’s decision to first “audit” the deaths before declaring them as due to COVID-19, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said it was too early to predict anything.

“We are neither too excited with low number of positive cases nor too anxious. It will take a few days to understand the pattern.”

Across the state, 194 people have died until now. On Thursday, out of seven deaths, four people who died were aged above 60. Co-morbidity continues to play a role in fatality, at least six had other illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart ailment. According to a state government report on Thursday, two per cent of total positive cases in Maharashtra remain critically ill and 14 per cent have mild symptom of the infection.

State officials said so far 300 patients have been discharged from isolation facility after recovery. On Thursday, five people were discharged. At least 71,076 people remained under home quarantine and 6,108 in institutional quarantine. Those under institutional quarantine are all high-risk people suspected to have coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, as the state government continues to do micro-level planning for administering hydroxychloroquine to high-risk people as a preventive medication against COVID-19, BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the civic body will go ahead with administering the medication to 50,000 people in hotspots of Dharavi and Worli. “We are doing this on experimental basis, so a small population will be administered first,” he said.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chief technical advisor to Maharashtra chief secretary, said, “We are still under discussion on who all to administer the drug and how to go ahead with population selection in hotspots,” he said. The government has decided to conduct medical examination and avoid giving preventive medication to heart or kidney patients and pregnant women.

In Pune, while four deaths were registered at Sassoon hospital taking the death count to 47, the hospital also discharged its first patient. The number of positive cases has gone up to 497.

