MP reports first COVID-19 death: A 65-year-old woman with no foreign travel history

Madhya Pradesh reported its first COVID-19 death when a 65-year-old woman who was under treatment at Indore passed away Wednesday.

The woman from Ujjain had been admitted at Indore’s M Y Hospital. Neither the woman nor any of her close relatives had reportedly travelled abroad. Principal Secretary (Public Health and Family Welfare) Pallavi Jain Govil told The Indian Express that people it seems to be a case of “community spread’’ and all precautions are being taken. Follow coronavirus lockdown LIVE updates

The locality in Ujjain where she lived has been sealed and her relatives isolated. She had been admitted to a local hospital in Ujjain and shifted to Indore’s M Y Hospital after she showed symptoms of COVID-19.

MP has so far reported 15 cases, including the deceased woman.

A journalist who attended the press conference addressed by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath before his resignation on March 20 has tested positive.

The journalist’s daughter, who recently returned from London, had tested positive. Her brother, who accompanied her from Delhi to Bhopal on the Shatabdi train, her mother and at least six others who spent more time with her have tested negative.

Congress MLAs, ministerial colleagues and many journalists, including those who came from Delhi, and officials of the government’s publicity department were present in the press conference organised by the Congress leader.

The journalist’s daughter, who had returned from London on March 18, tested positive two days after the presser. The journalist and his daughter are being treated at AIIMS, Bhopal.

Curfew was imposed in Indore and Ujjain cities on Wednesday after five cases, including four from Indore and one from Ujjain, came to light. Curfew has also been imposed in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Bhopal and Jabalpur cities from where the remaining nine cases have been reported over the last few days.

