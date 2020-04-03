MP bureaucrat, part of Covid-19 team, tests positive

The officer had isolated himself for the last three or four days after showing symptoms. (File/Express Photo) The officer had isolated himself for the last three or four days after showing symptoms. (File/Express Photo)

Several senior bureaucrats involved in Madhya Pradesh’s fight against COVID 19 gave their samples for testing on Friday after one of them was diagnosed with the infection, for the second time in two days.

The MP bureaucrat entrusted with the supply of drugs, equipment and logistics had tested positive Thursday. The officer had isolated himself for the last three or four days after showing symptoms. After he tested positive on Thursday, the government tried to hide the information saying his second report was awaited.

The official involved with the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited, worked from the state’s secretariat and interacted with seniors, juniors and others till he isolated himself after showing symptoms. More than 30 bureaucrats and officials are part of the team to fight the outbreak.

When the second test confirmed the infection, the secretariat premises from where the bureaucrat operated was disinfected and his office closed on Friday. A bureaucrat senior to him told The Indian Express that he worked from home on Friday and got his own office disinfected. He said the officer had not travelled abroad recently. He had been following protocol, the officer said.

In a late-night video bulletin, Principal Secretary (Health) Pallavi Jain Govil confirmed that the officer had tested positive and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. She said his fever has ebbed and he was better. She said he would spend the next two days in hospital and return home on doctor’s advice.

