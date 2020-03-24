Mother of man who ‘jumped’ to death in Delhi hospital quarantined week after arrival from Australia

The mother-son had returned from Australia on the evening of March 18.(Gurmeet Singh/Representational) The mother-son had returned from Australia on the evening of March 18.(Gurmeet Singh/Representational)

Six days after their return from Australia, the mother of the 23-year-old man who had committed suicide after being admitted in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital as a suspected case of coronavirus, was put in home quarantine and her samples were taken for tests.

The move comes two days after she interacted with her relatives and almost half the residents of her native Siana village in Balachaur, when they came to visit her and offer their condolences over her son’s death.

The mother-son had returned from Australia on the evening of March 18. The 23-year-old was taken to Safdarjung Hospital from the airport after he complained of headache and fever.

His mother returned to Siana village. “We visited her on the first day and now we are also scared,” said Malkiat Singh, a villager, adding that they were not aware that they should not meet those coming from abroad for at least a fortnight.“Such negligence will cost us dear,” said another villager, who had also visited her.

Balachaur Senior Medical Officer Dr Ravinder Thakur said the woman should have quarantined herself immediately after her return. “When we got to know we put her in home quarantine, provided paramedical staff and took her sample. She has not shown any symptoms yet,” he added.

