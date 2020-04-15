Mosque lock broken in Fatehabad village, police deployed

Police had earlier arrested three persons from Samain village for spreading fear and hate against Muslims by making announcements from community loudspeakers. (File/Representational Image) Police had earlier arrested three persons from Samain village for spreading fear and hate against Muslims by making announcements from community loudspeakers. (File/Representational Image)

Police personnel have been deployed in Jandwala village of Fatehabad district in Haryana after the lock outside a mosque was found broken Tuesday morning.

The mosque was locked up over 10 days ago after a resident of the village was diagnosed with COVID-19. Villagers said the case was detected days after a visit by some Tablighis.

Fatehabad SP Rajesh Kumar along with other police officers visited the spot. “Some newspapers and a mat were found burnt in the mosque. Nobody is living in the mosque currently,” he told The Indian Express.

“The mosque has many rooms. Religious books and some cash were found inside. We have deployed police in the village. We will take strict action against the person, once caught,” he added. Follow Coronavirus LIVE news Updates

Village Sarpanch Rakesh Bhadhu told The Indian Express that the administration had locked the mosque after a visit by 10 Tablighis on March 20. “Around 15 persons who had come in contact with them were quarantined at their homes,” he added.

Bhadhu said the mosque has again been locked after proper sanitisation. “Somebody might have broken the lock to incite communal tension in the village. There is complete communal harmony in the village. The mosque will be opened again after the lockdown is lifted.” Of 850 families in the village, around 50 are Muslims.

Police had earlier arrested three persons from Samain village for spreading fear and hate against Muslims by making announcements from community loudspeakers. Apart from the Samain village case, two more cases of a similar nature had also come into light from Fatehabad and Hisar districts.

According to a recent statement by police, as many as 25 persons were arrested and 12 FIRs were registered regarding incidents of attacks on minorities in the state. The instances come close on the heels of the rise in coronavirus cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the youth who had contracted the virus in Fatehabad district — after which he was admitted in the neighbouring Agroha Medical College — has now been shifted to a quarantine centre. His second and third reports have been found negative.

