More than 25 Indians who landed from Kuwait at Indore airport test positive

More than 25 Indians who landed at Indore airport last week from Kuwait in two flights have tested positive.

Bhopal CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari told The Indian Express that more results are awaited. The number could go up. Those who tested positive have been admitted to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal.

Two Kuwait Airways flights carrying 120 passengers, including students and tourists, had landed at Indore airport late on Wednesday. The flights were earlier scheduled to land at Bhopal.

After being screened at Indore airport, the passengers were brought to Bhopal in buses and quarantined at EME Centre. The samples were collected in Bhopal. More than a dozen took ill on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the count of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed 5,000. The death toll climbed to 249, including 101 deaths in Indore alone. Ujjain has registered 47 deaths and Bhopal 38 deaths.

