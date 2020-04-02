More awareness about coronavirus outbreak in Tier I cities than in Tier II, Tier III cities: IIT study

Nearly 48 per cent people said they did not travel to work during the third week of March, whereas 28 per cent had the same frequency of travel to work. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Nearly 48 per cent people said they did not travel to work during the third week of March, whereas 28 per cent had the same frequency of travel to work. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

AN ONLINE survey conducted by researchers of IIT Bombay and IIT Hyderabad has found that awareness about coronavirus (COVID-19) is higher in Tier I cities as compared to Tier II and Tier III cities.

More than 1,900 people took part in this study and researchers focused at the time period between pre-lockdown and lockdown period from March 14 to 21.

According to the study, in Tier I cities, about 12 per cent people switched from public to private modes of transport during the third week of COVID-19. This modal shift was about 9 per cent in Tier II cities and about 7 per cent in Tier III cities.

This indicates that awareness about COVID-19 is higher in Tier I cities, followed by Tier II and Tier III cities, researchers said.

Nearly 48 per cent people said they did not travel to work during the third week of March, whereas 28 per cent had the same frequency of travel to work. When they were asked about cancellation of work-related trips between cities using major modes of transport, around 18 per cent said they cancelled their flights whereas 20 per cent said they cancelled train journeys.

Having studied the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on daily commute during the transition phase between pre-lockdown and lockdown, researchers believe that the government’s decision has decreased risk of exposure by curbing crowded settings observed on public transport such as buses, Metro and trains.

The research team comprised IIT Hyderabad faculties, Dr Digvijay Pawar and Dr Pritha Chatterjee, and IIT Bombay faculty, Nagendra Velaga, along with research student Ankit Kumar Yadav.

