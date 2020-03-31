Moosewala again: Singer criticises first Punjab victim in song, villagers write to CM

The letter comes after popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala released a song criticising the deceased. (File) The letter comes after popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala released a song criticising the deceased. (File)

The residents of the Pathlawa village, which had recorded the first COVID-19 death in Punjab, has written letter to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressing anguish over the village being allegedly defamed after the death of the 70-year-old patient.

The letter comes after popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala released a song criticising the deceased. The letter points out that the song was shared by the twitter handle of the state’s DGP Dinkar Gupta bringing stigma upon the village.

“Main Gurbaksh gawacha, Italy ton aya haan…si mainu jedi bemari, oh gayi pote nu…hun saare pind te ghumda phirda maut da saaya haan…(I am Gurbaksh, the lost. I came from Italy. The disease that I had, I passed it on to my grandson. Now I am loitering around the village casting shadow of death..),” the lyrics of the song read.



The residents, in the letter, have demanded that the song should be removed from YouTube, and the DGP should also delete his tweet.

“It is a matter of our village’s pride,” said the latter.

The residents have argued that people were defaming the deceased as if he had deliberately hidden his condition.

“If he was aware then do you think he have put the life of 14 of his family members, who got infected, at a risk,” questioned Baljit Singh, a resident of the village.

The 70-year-old man from Pathlawa had returned from Germany via Italy had died of a heart attack on March 18. After his death, his sample was tested and he was found to be COVID-19 positive.

Following this, Pathlawa village was sealed by the district administration and the samples of his family and close contacts were taken out of which 14 of his family members and four close contacts of Pathlawa, Jhikha, and Sujjon villages were tested positive. Apart from this nine more persons, including four from Jalandhar and five from Hoshiarpur, who had come in direct or indirect contact with him were tested positive. One of them died recently due to COVID-19 infection.

