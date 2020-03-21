Punjab man says he wants to volunteer for trials in search of a cure for coronavirus: ‘I will be responsible if I die’

Rajinder Singh (46), a resident of Tarewala Nawan village of Moga. Rajinder Singh (46), a resident of Tarewala Nawan village of Moga.

A man from a village in Moga of Punjab has offered to volunteer for medical trials in the search for a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Rajinder Singh (46), a resident of Tarewala Nawan village of Moga, has issued a public statement and a press release, saying that he was ready to offer his body for experiments by pharma companies or the government, if they want to test any vaccine or treatment to treat the coronavirus.

“In this public statement, I announce that I am offering my body for any experiments or vaccine testing to find a treatment to coronavirus. If any company or research institute develops a vaccine, they will need a body to test it. I am doing this for Sarbat da Bhala (peace and prosperity for entire humanity). I want to donate my own self, my body for goodness of humanity, in my lifetime. If during any such experiment, I die, then my country and family will be proud of my sacrifice,” he said in a statement.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajinder Singh, who works with an insurance firm, said that he will be responsible for his death if any untoward incident happens.

“Companies and researchers are trying to find a cure to coronavirus which is killing thousands across the globe. If researchers have to develop a vaccine successfully, they need a human body to experiment it. I am ready to offer my body for the experiments. They can first infect me with this virus and then perform experiments. I have no objection and if during this process, I die, no one else will be responsible for it,” said Rajinder Singh.

He claimed that he has already contacted World Health Organization (WHO) offering his body for coronavirus experiments and to ask for the procedure.

“My family is yet to decide if they will allow me for this or not but I have already decided. Till yesterday they were okay with this decision but now they are double-minded,” he said. He has a wife and two children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.