Mizoram: Lockdown-like ‘restrictions’ for seven days to curb Covid-19 spread

In view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Mizoram government has imposed “restrictions” in the state capital Aizawl and ten other district headquarters for seven days till April 26.

During the period, no resident is allowed to step out of their homes, said an order signed by Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, Chief Secretary, Mizoram.

The restrictions came into effect at 4 am on April 20. It said that it was “necessary to impose restrictions on people’s movement and activities for a certain duration in order to break the disease transmission chain and to facilitate testing and contact tracing.”

Mizoram health secretary R Lalramnghaka said it was not a “lockdown” but a set of restrictions since many activities were still permitted. “Movement of goods outside the state is also allowed,” he said, “We have essentially just curbed general public movement so that the situation does not go out of hand.”

The state had registered 91 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 437 active cases.

As per the order, public parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gym, community halls, restaurants, shopping complexes and places of worship will remain closed through the period.

Educational institutions will remain closed, while Board exams and all India level recruitment exams will be held as per schedule.

Weddings and funerals are allowed but the maximum attendance is capped at 30 and also with no refreshments. Other functions such as birthday parties, anniversaries and sporting events have been banned.

Health & Family Welfare Department, Police, Home Guards, Civil Defense, Fire & Emergency Services, Disaster Management, District Administration, Civil Aviation, Prisons, Excise & Narcotics, Municipal Services, Forest Field Works, PHE, I&PR, P&E office are exempt. The notification said that hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, laboratories as well as veterinary hospitals are exempt. Agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, animal husbandry centres and fisheries will be allowed to operate as will be banks and ATMs.

Government employees can be pulled out and be posted anywhere in the state for Covid-19 duty.

The state is open to returnees at the Lengpui airport and inter-state borders but incoming passengers will have to get tested at entry point. If they test negative on Rapid Antigen test, they have to undergo seven-day home isolation, after which they have to take a re-test on RT-PCR.