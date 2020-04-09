Mike Pompeo says not time for retribution against China over coronavirus

Asked about consequences for China, Pompeo said: “This is not the time for retribution. But it is still the time for clarity and transparency.” (File Photo) Asked about consequences for China, Pompeo said: “This is not the time for retribution. But it is still the time for clarity and transparency.” (File Photo)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that it is too soon to talk about the consequences for China for what U.S. officials believe is Beijing’s slow reporting of the extent of the coronavirus crisis in China.

Pompeo, addressing a White House news briefing with President Donald Trump, said the United States has repatriated 50,000 American citizens stranded around the world by various shutdowns related to the virus and that there are still several thousand more to bring back.

Asked about consequences for China, Pompeo said: “This is not the time for retribution. But it is still the time for clarity and transparency.”

China reported only about 3,000 deaths from the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, a figure Trump and other officials doubt given high death tolls in other countries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.