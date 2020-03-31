Migrants turned back at border, many ask: what next?

(Clockwise from top) Suraj Singh, Sashi, Indresh Kumar and Atul Kumar. Many migrants returned to the city after the state borders were sealed. (Express photos by Praveen Khanna) (Clockwise from top) Suraj Singh, Sashi, Indresh Kumar and Atul Kumar. Many migrants returned to the city after the state borders were sealed. (Express photos by Praveen Khanna)

Suraj Singh, 22

Family members: 3

Profession: Construction worker in Noida

Earning: Rs 300 a day; Headed towards: Kanpur

Why he left: “My boss left… I have no savings. Police caught me near the highway and told me to go back, but I hitched a ride on a truck and got off at

Lal Kuan. I will use the bylanes now.”

Indresh Kumar, 48

Family members: 4

Profession: Pot maker in Kashmere Gate

Earning: Rs 200 a day; Headed towards: Farrukhabad

Why he left: “I started at 4 am and got till the Ghazipur border but was stopped by police and beaten. I want to go home to my wife, children. I have no food … no one has offered help.”

Devender Patel, 32

Family members: 4

Profession: Truck driver in Delhi

Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Farrukhabad

Why he left: “I told police I’m going to see my mother who is unwell, they didn’t listen. I walked from Ghazipur to Lal Kuan. I want to rest and eat but I have no money. I am trying to get a ride now.”

Bharat Singh, 40

Family members: 7

Profession: Factory worker in Noida

Earning: Rs 300-400 a day; Headed towards: Auraiya

Why he left: “I’ve been waiting three days to leave as I have no food but police don’t even let me cross the street… they beat me up. I finally left at 2 am… but I’m tired now, I will go back to Noida.”

Atul Kumar, 27

Family members: 6

Profession: Worker at an export company in Noida

Earning: Rs 250-300 a day; Headed towards: Etawah

Why he left: “My company shut down; my landlord harassed me… I left with a friend at 7 am but we were stopped near Lal Kuan. I told police I have no food, water here but they told me to go back.”

Govind Rao, 19

Family members: 2

Profession: Labourer in Delhi

Earning: Rs 300 a day; Headed towards: Agra

Why he left: “My elder brother and I couldn’t get a bus. The route from Lal Kuan is longer… and police are on patrol. We’re going back to our rented room, maybe the landlord won’t ask for money.”

Sashi, 35

Family members: 8

Profession: Labourer in Raigarh

Earning: Rs 300 a day; Headed towards: Bulandshahr

Why she left: “ We left three days ago as we didn’t get paid for 20 days. I just have Rs 10 left. We were stopped by police twice… they scolded us but let us go. I hope we reach home soon.”

Gyanendra Kaal, 50

Family members: 4

Profession: Security guard in Noida

Earning: Rs 700 a day; Headed towards: Aligarh

Why he left: “My daughter has high fever. I have to get home but there are no buses. I’m tired but I can’t stop.”

