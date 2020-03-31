Migrants turned back at border, many ask: what next?

Suraj Singh, 22
Family members: 3
Profession: Construction worker in Noida
Earning: Rs 300 a day; Headed towards: Kanpur
Why he left: “My boss left… I have no savings. Police caught me near the highway and told me to go back, but I hitched a ride on a truck and got off at
Lal Kuan. I will use the bylanes now.”
Indresh Kumar, 48
Family members: 4
Profession: Pot maker in Kashmere Gate
Earning: Rs 200 a day; Headed towards: Farrukhabad
Why he left: “I started at 4 am and got till the Ghazipur border but was stopped by police and beaten. I want to go home to my wife, children. I have no food … no one has offered help.”
Devender Patel, 32
Family members: 4
Profession: Truck driver in Delhi
Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Farrukhabad
Why he left: “I told police I’m going to see my mother who is unwell, they didn’t listen. I walked from Ghazipur to Lal Kuan. I want to rest and eat but I have no money. I am trying to get a ride now.”
Bharat Singh, 40
Family members: 7
Profession: Factory worker in Noida
Earning: Rs 300-400 a day; Headed towards: Auraiya
Why he left: “I’ve been waiting three days to leave as I have no food but police don’t even let me cross the street… they beat me up. I finally left at 2 am… but I’m tired now, I will go back to Noida.”
Atul Kumar, 27
Family members: 6
Profession: Worker at an export company in Noida
Earning: Rs 250-300 a day; Headed towards: Etawah
Why he left: “My company shut down; my landlord harassed me… I left with a friend at 7 am but we were stopped near Lal Kuan. I told police I have no food, water here but they told me to go back.”
Govind Rao, 19
Family members: 2
Profession: Labourer in Delhi
Earning: Rs 300 a day; Headed towards: Agra
Why he left: “My elder brother and I couldn’t get a bus. The route from Lal Kuan is longer… and police are on patrol. We’re going back to our rented room, maybe the landlord won’t ask for money.”
Sashi, 35
Family members: 8
Profession: Labourer in Raigarh
Earning: Rs 300 a day; Headed towards: Bulandshahr
Why she left: “ We left three days ago as we didn’t get paid for 20 days. I just have Rs 10 left. We were stopped by police twice… they scolded us but let us go. I hope we reach home soon.”
Gyanendra Kaal, 50
Family members: 4
Profession: Security guard in Noida
Earning: Rs 700 a day; Headed towards: Aligarh
Why he left: “My daughter has high fever. I have to get home but there are no buses. I’m tired but I can’t stop.”
