MHA to states: ‘Don’t allow religious gatherings, processions during lockdown’

Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conduct health survey at Kasbapeth area amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the city on Thursday, (Express photo: Ashish Kale) Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conduct health survey at Kasbapeth area amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the city on Thursday, (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

In view of the ensuing festivals, the Centre Friday asked the states and Union Territories to strictly adhere to the ongoing 21-day lockdown and not allow any social or religious gathering and procession. In a statement today, the Union Home Ministry also said that appropriate vigil on social media should be maintained against circulation of any objectionable content.

The official statement read, “In view of the ensuing festivals in the month of April, the home ministry has directed all states and union territories to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to fight COVID-19 and not allow any social, religious gathering or procession.”

While Shab-e-Barat was on Thursday, today is Good Friday. Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, Vishu, Poila Boishakh, Puthandu, Maha Vishuba Sankranti etc., are also in April.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd