Mass gatherings in Gurgaon restricted to 50 people; bars, spas to be shut

With the number of coronavirus cases rising in India, mass gatherings in Gurgaon have been ordered to be limited to a maximum of 50 people. A decision to this effect has been made during a meeting between the district administration and Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rajiv Arora, Wednesday morning. Arora has also been appointed as the Nodal Officer for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the administration had announced that no gathering of more than 200 people will be allowed in Gurgaon and in the rest of Haryana in light of Coronavirus.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Arora said, “Following suggestions from a lot of people and recommendations of the Deputy Commissioner, it has been decided that mass gatherings in Gurgaon district would be limited to 50 people. This will extend to all gatherings, whether they be social, religious, academic, or personal weddings or functions.”

Gatherings of more than 200 people had been prohibited across Haryana following orders from the government to this effect on Sunday. Gyms, swimming pools, schools, colleges, clubs, night clubs, theatres, and cinema halls had also been directed to remain closed until March 31.

At the meeting today, however, officials said it has been decided that this direction should also apply to “bars and spas” in Gurgaon, which will also be directed to remain closed.

Following the meeting in Gurgaon, officials said a similar one will be held in Faridabad.

“We will do a similar meeting in Faridabad also because these are two big districts in the National Capital Region that are highly urbanised and have a lot of mobility,” said the ACS.

Haryana has so far reported one positive case of coronavirus, confirmed Arora while speaking to the press, a day after some officials in the health department had said that a second person, who resides in Gurgaon had given a sample for testing at RML hospital in Delhi, had tested positive.

“Confirmed positive we have one case so far, there are two other cases of which we have received the positive report from the first lab, but we can only declare it positive when we get a confirmation from the laboratory in Pune,” he said.

