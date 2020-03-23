Manohar Lal Khattar extends lockdown to all Haryana districts

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the lockdown will be enforced in all districts of Haryana on Tuesday. (Express File) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the lockdown will be enforced in all districts of Haryana on Tuesday. (Express File)

A day after seven districts in Haryana were put under lockdown, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday extended the restrictions to the remaining 15 districfts. The lockdown will be enforced from beginning Tuesday morning, Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Inter-state bus services and other public transport including taxis, auto rickshaws etc shall also remain suspended across the state till further orders.

“All state-borders shall also be shut till further orders. The entire interstate bus service has been shut down, till further orders. Anybody violating the government’s instructions shall be dealt with sternly. Legal action under Section 188 IPC shall be taken against the violators,” Khattar said.

“The lockdown shall remain in place, till it will be required,” Khattar added.

Khattar also said he is contributing Rs. 5 lakh of savings to state relief fund. All legislators have to also put in their monthly salaries in this fund. All administrative secretaries have also agreed to put in 20 per cent of their salaries to this fund. Other than Group D employees, it is expected that all the other government employees shall be at least contributing 10 per cent of their monthly salaries in this fund,” Khattar said.

Restrictions

– No public transport services including taxis, auto-rickshaws. However, the exception will include transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals/ bus stands and for essential services

– All shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc. shall close operations

– All foreign returnees are directed to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities

– People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services while strictly following social distancing guidelines

– Any congregation of more than five persons shall be prohibited in public places

Establishments providing essential services exempted

– Government offices/establishments as per the instructions of Chief Secretary’s office

– Rail (already suspended till March 31, 2020) and air, local administration will regulate eateries in these premises

– Electricity, water, sewerage and municipal services

– Bank /ATM

– Print, electronic and social media

– Telecom and internet Services including IT & ITeS

– Postal services

– Supply chain and related transportation

– Manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities, agriculture commodities and agriculture inputs, food items and wholesalers, retailers of such items

– e-Commerce (delivery) of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment

– Food, groceries, Milk, bread, fruit, vegetable, meat, fish, atta etc. and their transportation related activities and warehousing

– Takeaway/home delivery restaurants/eateries

– Hospitals, chemist shops, optical stores, pharmaceuticals manufacturing units including mask and sanitisation material manufacturing units and their transportation related activities

– Petrol pumps, LPG gas, oil agencies, their godown and transportation related activities

– Production and manufacturing units that require continuous process may continue subject to such restrictions (including transportation) as imposed by the concerned deputy commissioner and after obtaining permission from the deputy commissioner

– Private establishments that support the above services or are linked to the efforts for containment of COVID-19 shall remain open

– Transport plan shall be prepared by the concerned deputy commissioners for service of essential commodities

– Resident Welfare Associations shall take necessary measures for social distancing and maintaining essential services. If any violation found, same shall be informed to police control room by president/secretary of RWA. In case, such information not given to police, then concerned president/secretary of RWA shall be responsible.

