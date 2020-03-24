Manipur reports first confirmed case of COVID-19, curfew clamped

Following the conformation, the JNIMS hospital, where the Covid-19 patient was hospitalised, has suspended all OPD with immediate effect until further notice. Following the conformation, the JNIMS hospital, where the Covid-19 patient was hospitalised, has suspended all OPD with immediate effect until further notice.

A 23-year-old girl from Manipur’s Imphal West district Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state. The patient is being treated at the isolation ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

Soon after the confirmation, the Manipur government imposed a curfew in Imphal East and West districts until further orders.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr K. Rajo, Director of Health services, Manipur, said that the 23-year-old arrived in Delhi from UK on March 18 and headed to Kolkata on March 19. In Kolkata, she was joined by her younger brother, who came from the US and stayed at a hotel before going to Manipur. The duo arrived in Imphal on the morning of March 21, and headed straight to their home in Imphal West.

Dr. K Rajo further said the woman’s family contacted the control room on Tuesday after she showed symptoms of COVID-19. She was immediately taken to JNIMS Isolation ward and had her samples tested, he said.

Her report came positive on Tuesday after two tests. However, her brother, who accompanied her, tested negative, said the doctor.

“There is no need to be alarmed as her condition is fine. She doesn’t need to be on ventilator,” said Dr. Rajo.

It has been reported that as many as 12 people, including seven immediate family members who came in contact with the woman, have been quarantined in the government facility in Imphal West district. Moreover, the department reportedly has begun tracing the co-passengers of the flight in which she came.

Clarifying on the rumours surrounding the status of the woman’s family members, the Health director said, “All the family members and those who came into contact are in good health. Do not believe the rumours and follow the instructions of the government strictly to stay safe,” appealed the director.

Following the confirmation, the JNIMS hospital, where the COVID-19 patient was hospitalised, has suspended all OPD facilities with immediate effect, until further notice.

In a video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state was ‘compelled to impose the curfew owing to the recklessness shown by some sections’.

“The best medicine to combat COVID-19 is to stay indoors and avoid mass gatherings. However, it is unfortunate that some people are very irresponsible. They are not taking the government order seriously. We had witnessed many people defying the lockdown and it is very disheartening to see that some are still trying to venture out during curfew,” said Biren Singh.

Saying that the fight against the disease could be won with collective efforts, the CM appealed to people to extend their cooperation by following government instructions.

With the curfew extended to almost all districts in the state by evening, the government has notified that all stranded passengers stuck outside the state can avail facilities of accommodation and food in the Manipur Bhawan.

