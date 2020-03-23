Manipur government announces lockdown till March 31

Those who have returned from abroad in the last two weeks have been asked to observe a strict home quarantine. (Express File) Those who have returned from abroad in the last two weeks have been asked to observe a strict home quarantine. (Express File)

Manipur Cabinet on Monday decided to impose a total lockdown in the state till March 31 with immediate effect as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Briefing the media in Imphal, Government spokesperson, Th Biswajit Singh said exceptions will be granted for emergency/essential services including grocery and vegetable sellers, among others.

Bishwajit informed that the Cabinet has also taken a decision to utilise dedicated buildings in both Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) as isolation wards for the time being.

To mitigate the distress faced by the economically backward sections of the society during the lockdown, the minister said that under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), entitled food grains will be availed to the beneficiaries free of cost for the month of April.

Food grains will also be distributed to those who do not possess NFSA cards but are Chief Minister Hakshelgi Tengbang (CM Health Scheme) card holders as approved by the Cabinet, the Minister added.

The Cabinet said that all persons entering the state — whether from within the country or outside — would have to observe mandatory home quarantine for 14 days with immediate effect.

1. Had an emergency Cabinet meeting to combat the Coronavirus COVID-19 today. Resolved to lockdown the State till 31st March, exempting some essential services . Free Ration for one month will be provided to all the NFSA card holders (around 24 lacs people). pic.twitter.com/ouT2TUOXhL — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 23, 2020

“We can stop this pandemic only if we follow and observe the precautionary guidelines issued by the experts,” he said while urging those with COVID-19 symptoms to not hide but inform the dedicated health centres at the earliest.

The cabinet meet also reportedly resolved that all Cabinet Ministers will donate a month’s salary to Manipur State COVID-19 Fund besides creating a Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund for the prompt availability of funds for emergency requirements, with a Corpus Fund of Rs 10 crore.

A central COVID-19 Control Room (24X7) is now open under Health Department at CM Office Complex. The Control Room is manned by personnel from various departments including Police Department.

“Let us fight COVID-19 together and not allow our negligence to hinder our fight against it,” appealed Minister Bishwajit.

On Sunday, the government ordered closure of shopping malls, tourist spots, restaurants and imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in all districts of the state. The state has also sealed interstate borders and suspended all public transportation services.

Till date, 18 samples have been tested in Manipur — all have resulted negative so far.

