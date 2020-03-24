Manipur COVID-19 positive patient took flight via Agartala, 11 high risk contacts traced

The contacts had come in contact with a girl who had tested positive for COVID-19. (Representational image) The contacts had come in contact with a girl who had tested positive for COVID-19. (Representational image)

Tripura has identified 11 high-risk contacts who came in touch with a girl from Manipur who has tested positive with COVID-19. The girl returned from UK to Delhi, and journeyed back home to Manipur via MBB Airport in Tripura on March 21.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), who didn’t wish to be named, said that the girl tested positive at Imphal after she travelled via Agartala. Several passengers in the aircraft deplaned at Agartala, including a person who sat right beside her.

“The girl didn’t land at Agartala but there were passengers with her in the aircraft. She came from Delhi to Kolkata, wherefrom she travelled to Imphal via Agartala. We have sent details to health department of all passengers with their numbers who deboarded from the plane,” the AAI official said.

The state’s Nodal Officer for coronavirus Dr. Deep Debbarma said: “We have identified 11 high-risk contacts among them. We have traced all those contacts and it is under surveillance system of the department now. Their test reports will be here by tomorrow evening.”

He added that all the persons would be put under special quarantine in hospitals.

