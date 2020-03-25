Manipur: COVID-19 patient health improving, curfew remains effective 

Manipur Government has imposed an indefinite curfew in all the districts of the state with immediate effect from Tuesday in order to prevent the spread of the disease. Express photo by Jimmy Leivon Manipur Government has imposed an indefinite curfew in all the districts of the state with immediate effect from Tuesday in order to prevent the spread of the disease. Express photo by Jimmy Leivon

The condition of the 23-year-old COVID-19 patient in Manipur is improving, said Health Director of Manipur, Dr K. Rajo. The girl, currently lodged in the isolation ward of Jawarharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) hospital, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, making it the first confirmed case in the Northeast.

“The condition of the girl is improving. She no longer has fever and this is a good sign,” said Dr. K Rajo.

The patient, who studies in the UK, returned to the country on March 18 and arrived at her hometown, Imphal on March 21. She landed at Imphal Airport, with around 160 passengers onboard the Air Asia flight from Kolkata. She was evacuated to JNIMS after being detected with fever on Monday. The Health director said that her co-passengers are under strict surveillance.

As many as 39 passengers are quarantined at the centre set up in Imphal West district, 17 in Imphal East district, 10 in Bishnupur district and 11 passengers in Churachandpur district, said Rajo.

Dr. K Rajo said that the only “major challenge” in combating COVID-19 is the “spread of rumours”, adding that the situation will be gradually controlled.

“The government is taking up all possible measures to contain the disease in the state. The locality where the girl stays was also disinfected. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and JNIMS hospitals are also ready to spare more ICU beds, if required,” he said.

Rajo also said that a 24X7 common control room for combating COVID-19 has also been set up at the Darshan Hall, CM Secretariat.

Manipur Government has imposed an indefinite curfew in all the districts of the state with immediate effect from Tuesday in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

On Wednesday, all the major towns including Imphal city, bore a deserted look as law enforcing agencies maintained a strict vigil. All the hospitals — government and private — have suspended OPD and routine operations, barring emergency cases.

