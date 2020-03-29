Man who visited in-laws in Meerut tests positive, wife admitted to hospital

According to the Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajkumar, the condition of the patient is stable. (Representational Image) According to the Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajkumar, the condition of the patient is stable. (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old man, who runs a crockery shop in Maharashtra’s Amravati district and had visited his in-laws’ residence in Meerut on March 19, tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Medical (LLRM) College.

His 40-year-old wife and three brothers-in-law are also suspected to be afflicted by coronavirus and have been admitted to the LLRM College.

“The hospital has been put on high alert. All measures are being taken to ensure his well being. His wife and three members of his in-laws family have been admitted for further tests as a precautionary measure,” R C Gupta, principal of the LLRM College, said.

“The man had come to Meerut from Maharashtra by train on March 19 and was admitted to the medical college on March 26 following fever and acute respiratory problem. He hails from Khurja in Bulandshahr and had attended a family wedding, apart from offering namaz at a local mosque on March 21. We will go in for detailed scrutiny of his travel history since March 19 and will take the required action,” said Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra.

According to the Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajkumar, the condition of the patient is stable.

“We are collecting every detail of his movement in Meerut since his arrival on March 19. It is a huge task to collect details and verify each person who had come in contact with him but we have put our best team on the job and expect the results soon,” the CMO added.

Bulandshahr DM Ravindra Kumar said that the 50-year-old has not visited his native place, Khurja, for the past two years. “His sister and other family members live in Khurja town and have told us that he is settled in Amravati with his wife and children for the last decade and rarely visits them,” said Kumar.

Meerut police, meanwhile, has sealed places in the town where the man stayed and are asking residents through loudspeakers to not step out of the house. “As per our estimate, he would have met at least 200 people during his stay in Meerut,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Ajay Sahni.

