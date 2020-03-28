Man who ‘committed suicide’ at Delhi hospital: ‘Couldn’t even see his face one last time’, says mother after reports come back negative

The man’s mother, who had gotten to know of her son’s test reports being negative through a news article, said the hospital hadn’t even notified them officially about the same. (Representational Image) The man’s mother, who had gotten to know of her son’s test reports being negative through a news article, said the hospital hadn’t even notified them officially about the same. (Representational Image)

A DAY after it was confirmed that a 23-year-old man from Punjab, who had allegedly committed suicide in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after being taken there as a suspected case of COVID-19, did not have the coronavirus, his mother lamented that she could not even give her son a proper burial.

The man, who was originally from Siana village of Nawanshahr district, had allegedly jumped from the hospital building on March 18. His mother, who had gotten to know of her son’s test reports being negative through a news article, said the hospital hadn’t even notified them officially about the same.

“Due to late release of the report, we could not even bring his body back home and see his face properly. Had the airport authorities taken me along, my son would have been alive today,” she said.

“We cremated him on March 21 as per the directions of health department because Delhi hospital officials did not tell us anything about his report and everything was done in fear,” she further said, adding that they could not even bring his body home. “Had we known about his report, we could have seen at least his face properly one last time,” she said, adding, “My son was a little anxious and he panicked.”

The woman has also tested negative for the coronavirus.

