Mamata hits back over MHA lockdown warning

A day after the Home Ministry wrote to the West Bengal government to take action against “gradual dilution” of coronavirus lockdown measures, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back sharply. “This is not a communal virus,” Banerjee said, adding that everyone is aware of the community that resides in the areas mentioned in the letter.

“This is not a communal virus. This is a disease,” Banerjee said at a press conference in the state secretariat here.

In a letter on Friday, the MHA said that West Bengal was allowing sale of non-essential items and gatherings at vegetable and meat shops, and that police were allowing religious gatherings.

Drawing reference to a letter it had written to the state on April 4 about violation of lockdown measures, the letter said, “As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government. For instance, shops relating to non-essential items have been allowed to function. There is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms in Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, lkbalpur and Maniktala in Kolkata… areas such as Narkel Danga are reportedly witnessing more COVID-19 like cases.”

It asked the state to take strict action and send a report to the Union government.

At the press conference, Banerjee said, “The Indian government has asked to keep a watch on some specific areas, I hope you all understand which are the areas the Centre wants us to keep special vigil.” She said she has raised the matter of politics being played by central leaders at a time when everyone should cooperate.

Reacting to Union minister Babul Supriyo’s allegation that COVID-19 figures in West Bengal were not accurate, she said, “We are maintaining cooperation with the Centre. I said the Prime Minister, Centre should also maintain this. Don’t play dirty games.”

Supriyo had on Friday alleged that Kolkata Municipal Corporation listed 10 people who had been cremated after testing COVID-19 positive, which was in contradiction to the state’s count of five deaths.

On Saturday, a BJP delegation led by Dilip Ghosh met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleged that the state government was suppressing information. Later, a Raj Bhawan statement said, “The delegation felt that the government is suppressing real time information… It urged the Governor to take steps to ensure that the data is accurate…”

